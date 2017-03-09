Plans moving ahead for new business

Plans are moving ahead for a new car dealership in St. Marys as City Council recently approved a subdivision request for property located in the shopping center on South St. Marys Street.

Wasko/Laramie submitted the request to subdivide a 4.55 acre lot from a 10.92 acre parcel within the existing shopping center.

Parcel one is accessible via a private 70-foot wide common driveway with an access easement to the rear of the property. The applicant received zoning variances for the building's setback and parking spaces from the Zoning Hearing Board on Jan. 20, 2016 and a signage variance on Feb. 10, 2016.

After further negotiations between the property owners, the proposed lot line was moved 10 inches further to the south than in the previous subdivision proposals. No other changes were made. The southern block of the shopping plaza will be on the residual parcel, belonging to the plaza.

Zoning/Code Officer Matt Pfeufer explained the reason for the subdivision request was that it needed to be updated after its initial 90 days had expired. He noted the change will result in a significant gap between buildings.

As cited in a previous Daily Press article, the new business planned for the site of the former Giant Eagle supermarket building is a Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep dealership, according to owner Brian Wasko.