Powell named highway maintenance manager for McKean, Elk counties

Jason Powell was recently named as the Highway Maintenance Manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2’s McKean and Elk Counties. District 2 serves nine counties in the north central region, including Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter.

Powell began his career with PennDOT in 2001 as a Technical Assistant. Over the years, he progressed through various maintenance positions before becoming an Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager for Clarion County in 2003. In 2008, Powell transferred to Warren County, where he continued his service as an Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager. In 2010, he returned to Clarion County in that position.

“We’re thrilled to have Jason come to District 2 and share his skills and abilities in county Maintenance,” said District 2 Executive Karen Michael. “We’re confident that Jason’s talents and fresh perspective will only enhance the high level of customer service we strive to provide in McKean and Elk counties.”

Powell’s new duties officially began on May 20.

A resident of Brockway in Jefferson County, Powell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in information systems from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

For more PennDOT information, visit www.penndot.gov. For PennDOT regional information on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.