Project Lifesaver – Elk County Safety Awareness Day

Despite “Mother Nature’s” attempt to put a damper on Safety Awareness Day, a great time was had by all.

The day encompassed all types of safety awareness; however, the focus of the event was to promote Project Lifesaver-Elk County. Those in attendance had the opportunity to see firsthand, as Elkland Search and Rescue demonstrated a typical search of a Project Lifesaver client. The entire process, from the initial 911 call to the recovery of the missing person was demonstrated in a mock search.

Another demonstration, American Karate Mixed Martial Arts presented by JM Williamson, was held later in the day. Other first responders on hand included Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Ambulance, Ridgway Fire Department, Johnsonburg Fire Department and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies/organizations were on hand to provide information and answer questions regarding a wide variety of important safety topics for people of all ages. Activities for children, including hands-on opportunities with fire and police vehicles, an obstacle course, hunter/gun safety, face painting, balloon animals and the occasional sighting and photo op with Bigfoot proved to be a fun-filled day for all in attendance.

This day was made possible through the collaboration of Life and Independence for Today (LIFT), Project Lifesaver International, Elk County Sheriff’s Office, Elkland Search and Rescue, Elk County Catholic High School, St. Marys United Way, Elk County Foundations: Harrison Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund, Women Who Care, Ridgway Borough Charitable Trust Fund, Elk County Commissioners and the City of St. Marys.