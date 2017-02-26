Prom gown drive underway for disadvantaged teens

High school proms are a tradition for youth across America, however those residing in impoverished areas often never have the opportunity to attend such events.

Thanks to the efforts of local school teacher Laura Kuntz, underprivileged teens in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky can now look forward to their high school prom.

For the ninth year, Kuntz is conducting a prom and wedding gown collection; she continues accepting donations throughout the year.

Kuntz also is accepting accessories including shoes, jewelry, purses, and clutches as well as any other formal dresses.

Any donations of men's formalwear are also welcome.

Wedding dress donations will be distributed at the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Beattyville.

"The St. Marys area has been amazingly supportive and extremely generous in helping those families suffering with poverty in this small Kentucky community," Kuntz said.

She plans on traveling to Beattyville the weekend of March 17.

All donations may be dropped off at the St. Marys Catholic Elementary School on Queens Road or at Kuntz's home at 586 Church St. in St. Marys. Anyone with questions may contact Kuntz at her home at 781-3613 or the school at 834-4169.