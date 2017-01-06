QIDC schedules 3rd annual elk antler hunt

The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation (QIDC) scheduled the third annual Elk Antler (SHED) hunt for Feb. 11 to 11 a.m. May 27.

Each participant must be a member of QIDC to participate in this event. A registration fee of $10 must be paid at time of registration. If you are not a member of QIDC now, you can apply for membership when you register for the hunt. Membership is $5.

Registration will be accepted by mail until Feb. 6. A representative of QIDC will be at the Quehanna Motor Lodge at 818 Quehanna Hwy., Karthaus, on the following dates and times to register participants: Jan. 7, 14, 28 and Feb. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Registrations will not be taken after Feb. 11.

T-shirts, sweatshirts and hooded shirts will be available at the registration table.

For additional information, call 814-263-4418, email qidckarthaus15@gmail.com, visit www.visitquehannaarea.com or write to QIDC, P.O. Box 94, Karthaus, Pa. 16845-0094.

This event is fun for the entire family. It is good to get the family in the woods and hunt for elk antlers.