Reality of winning championship still has not hit Bennett

At the beginning of February, prior to the start of his senior college baseball season at Penn State DuBois, Kersey native Caleb Bennett made the comment in an interview with The Daily Press that his goal for the year was to win his final game, meaning he wanted to win the USCAA Small College World Series, which was being held at Showers Field in DuBois this season.

“Not many people get to win their last career college game. That means they have won something big and that is our team’s goal this year. We have made it to the Small College World Series the last two seasons and have finished top five. We are hosting the World Series this year and I want to win it all,” Bennett said at the time.

The goal was a lofty one, especially since the Penn State DuBois squad had yet to even play a game on the year, but last week they proved they were more than up to the challenge, going 4-1 in the tournament and defeating Apprentice School 10-2 on Thursday to claim the title.

The victory capped a stellar season that saw the Penn State DuBois squad compile a 31-11 overall record and go 14-1 in conference play. Bennett earned PSUAC “Pitcher of the Year” honors and was also named to the USCAA All-Tournament Team.

Looking back on his preseason prediction, Bennett remarked that, even then, he knew the goal was a realistic one.

“It was realistic for us the last two years,” Bennett said. “The first year we just lacked some depth but last year we had all the pieces and came up just short in a tough game and couldn’t bounce back. I knew the guys that experienced last year were really good to prepare, so I had full faith in what we could accomplish.”