Registration begins Wednesday for Summer Reading Program

The St. Marys Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is set to open registration on Wednesday. This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock!”

To register, individuals can stop by the library and, depending on their age, can either sign up downstairs in the children’s section or upstairs in the teen/adult section.

According to St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope, there are three components to this year’s Summer Reading Program.

The first is timed reading. For every 60 minutes a person reads, they will be eligible to enter their name into a drawing to win a prize basket.