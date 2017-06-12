Relay For Life brings in over $100,000

Photo by Amy Cherry - Twenty teams involved in the 2017 Elk County Relay For Life gathered for a team lap Saturday morning during the opening ceremony.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Monday, June 12, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

KERSEY – This weekend's annual Relay For Life of Elk County raised over $100,000 for the fight against cancer.
The event's 150 participants gathered at the Fox Township Community Park in Kersey where the relay kicked off Saturday at 9 a.m. and concluded at midnight. Over 65 cancer survivors and their caregivers were honored at a survivor's dinner held at 5 p.m.
This year's highest earning team was Spirit of Hope raising $24,000 followed by the Curves team.

