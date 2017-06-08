Relay For Life set for Saturday

The Relay For Life of Elk County 2017 event will be held this Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. until midnight at the Fox Township Park in Kersey. This year's theme is Red, White, and Blue for a Cure!

The goal was set back in October at $100,000. The group has raised close to $75,000. Approximately 13 teams have been working diligently for the last nine months raising money for this worthwhile cause for the American Cancer Society.

Lots of activities are planned at the park as teams gather to celebrate, remember and fight back. Walkers will take to the track at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. as Tony Hanes, Kersey resident, sings the national anthem, and all team members take a lap together.

Donachy Gymnasts will perform a demo at 11:30 a.m. JM & Tango will then take to the stage around 1 p.m. and a Lip Sync Contest will take place at 2 p.m.

Survivor registration starts at 4 p.m. The dinner follows at 5 p.m. and then all survivors take to the track to do their survivor lap.

This year's speaker is Betsy Healy.

Bubba Brennen, local accordion player, will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. and the luminaria ceremony follows at 8:30 p.m. All ticket winners will be announced at 11 p.m. and the festivities will come to a close at midnight.

The community is encouraged to attend. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.