Retired Marine launches youth group initiative

A new youth group initiative is taking the area by storm.

Team Spartan, under the leadership of retired Marine Sergeant Major Todd Parisi of St. Marys, officially launched Thursday evening. About 40 youth, many accompanied by a parent, gathered for the inaugural meeting held at the St. Marys Youth Center.

"Everyone's intrigued by this idea. Although it's simple, it's magnificent. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain," Parisi said.

The group's will focus on community volunteerism, recreational activities, leadership, team building, and self-confidence all while promoting the personal and collective growth and success of Spartan members and the organization.

Membership will remain open-ended meaning youth may join at any time. Those interested should contact Parisi at (910) 545-9873 or via email at parisitodd@hotmail.com and are required to complete an information form.

Those interested in supporting the youth group may send donations to Parisi in the name of Team Spartan to 432 N. St. Marys St., St. Marys, Pa. 15857.