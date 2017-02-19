Rotary Club prepares for its annual auction Sunday

St. Marys Rotary Club members are making final preparations for this weekend's annual live television auction, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The auction is set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and typically lasts about seven hours.

“This allows us to give back to the community and do some projects," said Vern Kreckel III, club secretary. “Everything goes back into the community."

The event began in the late 1960s as a radio auction, organized by club members George Bauer and Art Heary. Since then the event has been held annually the last weekend in February.

The auction will be broadcast on Zito Media's Channel 4, dedicated to specifically broadcasting city happenings.

It will also be streamed live on The River 98.9 WQKY's website.