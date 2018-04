This week the St. Marys Rotary club welcomed Rotarian Genarro Aiello from the Ridgway Rotary Club. Genarro talked about the Elk County Trout-A-Thon which is open to fishermen of all ages to catch tagged trout for prizes from area merchants. Genarro was the guest of Rotarian Randy Geci, and is pictured here with Randy and club president Amy Popielski.