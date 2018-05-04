Rotary holds meeting at SMAHS

This week the St. Marys Rotary Club held its weekly meeting at the St. Marys Area High School. Pictured along with Rotarian Greg Snelick is Joe Schlimm, Dr. Brian Toth, Ed Brem, Brent Reiger, Mike Kunes, Isaac Caretti and Logan Bobenreith. The Rotarians were given a tour of the school including the Lobby, Fitness Center, Machine Shop, Wood Shop, Drafting Room and Mr. Snelick’s Classroom. The St. Marys Rotary Club wishes to thank everyone at SMAHS for hosting their weekly meeting.