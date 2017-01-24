Rural EMS, fire services struggling with finances, retention

A heroic story of local first responders saving a woman suffering a cardiac arrest has brought renewed attention to the plight of rural ambulance and fire services across the Commonwealth.

St. Marys Ambulance Service Manager Robert Sorg spoke to members of St. Marys City Council on Monday evening as he emphasized the crisis faced by emergency services.

"I have pleaded with politicians over the past year along with our association," Sorg said. "We're in a crisis that costs are starting to way outweigh our revenues. By being able to provide what we provide we need revenue."

In his crusade, Sorg has spoke with state Representative Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25) of Brockway and representatives from Governor Tom Wolf's office.

The area of medical assistance is significantly impacting emergency service providers as they are reimbursed at 200 percent below their costs. The current Medicaid reimbursement rates for Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) are $200 and $120 per trip, respectively. These rates have not been increased since 2004.