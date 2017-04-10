School board approves array of projects

St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors voted to fund multiple projects Monday evening during their board meeting.

Among the projects approved were renovations to the high school girls locker room, the high school drafting lab, and the middle school's outdoor classroom, a new high school fitness center addition, replacement of middle school fire alarms and installation of a handicap ramp.

All six projects, totaling $1.8 million, are being funded from the district's $9.9 million bond proceeds from March 2015. The purpose of the bonds are to finance various capital improvement projects.

SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth emphasized the bonds are separate from the district's operating budget and cannot be used for general operation purposes.

"We're putting bond money in that is not hurting the budget," Toth said.

$2.2 million remains from the bond proceeds including $90,000 for new windows at Bennetts Valley Elementary.