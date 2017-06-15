School board approves projects, fund reserves

Among the upcoming capital improvement projects slated for the St. Marys Area School District range from paving, new flooring and classroom renovations.

As of May 31 the bond funds amounted to $2,281,161.

St. Marys Area High School projects include a new fitness center addition at $758,284, parking lot paving at $67,476, office flooring at $59,290, girls locker room renovations at $53,720, drafting classroom renovations at $26,906, a new handicap ramp at $25,000 and $2,000 for the architect fees for the ramp.

New gym floors costing $32,656 will be installed at the middle and high schools.