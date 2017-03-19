School board approves variety of items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors recently approved numerous items during their regular monthly meeting.

Among them were a low bid from Tom Brown Performance Floors, Inc. of Lawrence for sanding and refinishing of middle school and high school gym floors at a cost of $32,656.

Two bids were received for the project. The second bid was submitted by S & S Flooring, Inc. of Ambridge at a cost of $37,500.

Also approved was a low bid from DeGol Carpet of Duncansville for carpeting at Fox Township Elementary School at a cost of $118,420 and flooring for the high school offices at a cost of $59,290.