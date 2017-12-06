School board elects new leaders

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors is under new leadership after a new president and vice president were elected during their Monday evening meeting.

In a 5-3 vote, Eric Wonderling was voted as the board's new president, replacing Clythera Hornung, outgoing president.

Stacy McKee was unanimously elected as the vice president. Robert Sorg declined his nomination for vice president.

Newly-elected board member Tim Frey and re-elected members Sorg, James Condon and Bryan Chiappelli were also sworn in during the meeting.

A special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. to appoint a new board member following the resignation of newly-elected board member Margaret Brown. Brown declined her position with the school board, instead opting to serve on St. Marys City Council in which she was also elected.

Those interested in serving on the school board are encouraged to submit a letter of interest to the district. The open position will be advertised in The Daily Press. Candidates will be asked to attend the special meeting to meet with the board and explain why they are interested in serving on the board.