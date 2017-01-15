School board takes action on various items
By:
Amy Cherry
Sunday, January 15, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
A LERTA application was recently approved for Delaum Road Holdings, LLC for a commercial business specializing in metal recycling by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.
The application was to increase the area of warehousing by constructing a 6,000-square-foot steel building and to increase the office area by 364 square feet for an estimated cost of $300,000.
Construction commenced on Jan. 2
