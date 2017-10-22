School district approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are transfer of personnel, support personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts and students workers.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

Transfers were approved for Marjorie Schlimm, elementary teacher, from South St. Marys Street Elementary to a special education as an English as Second Language District Instructor, effective Oct. 10.

Ashley Chiappelli, a tutor at South St. Marys Street Elementary, will transfer to an elementary teacher position at the school, effective Oct. 10.

The following support personnel were hired:

•Melissa Aloi was hired effective Oct. 6 as a health aide at Fox Township Elementary at a rate of $21/hour for 7.5 hours/day for five days a week. Aloi has a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a minor in psychology. She was previously a part-time health aide with the district.

•David Baker was hired effective Sept. 21 as a temporary Title 1 tutor at a rate of $11.30/hour for five hours a day for five days a week at Bennetts Valley Elementary School. Baker has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

•Deborah Nesbitt was hired as a part-time transportation aide effective Sept. 21 at a rate of $9/hour at Bennetts Valley Elementary.

•Julie Hart was hired as a classroom aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary effective Oct. 16 at a rate of $9/hour for five hours a day for five days a week.