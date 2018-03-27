Security analysis, counseling agreements approved by district

Several items of business and general affairs items were recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors.

Among them was an agreement with Standing Stone Consulting of Huntingdon for comprehensive threat and vulnerability studies for each district school.

Total cost of the project is $18,800 plus expenses. This includes a $7,700 discount for multiple properties. Payment will be split over two budget years.

The vulnerability analysis cost is $5,500 each for the high school, $4,500 for the middle school, $3,500 for each of the district's three elementary schools.

This analysis includes a layer by layer approach to the property, education on what each area of the property should provide, current conditions in each area evaluated, recommendations for improvements of areas in need and input of areas that are working well.

Each school will also undergo a threat analysis at a cost of $1,200 for each building. This entails detailing natural, accidental, and intentional threats which could impact the property, its people, the process of education and/or the district's reputation.

As part of the agreement, Standing Stone personnel will review the district's policies, procedures and training efforts. They are slated to spend a full eight-hour day at each school for on-site assessment.