Semester at Sea has profound and lasting impact on McGowan

Imagine taking part in a study abroad program where you had the opportunity to travel the world by boat and visit a number of different countries. That was real life for Duquesne University student Elle McGowan earlier this year when she participated in Semester at Sea.

“I heard about Semester at Sea (SAS) from an ad on my Facebook. I was searching for study abroad programs at the time, and I looked into it and thought it sounded pretty amazing. I talked to my study abroad coordinator at Duquesne, and she said that she did it when she was in college and recommended it 100 percent,” McGowan said.

She explained that the program interested her because while she want to study abroad, she wanted to spend her semester in more than one place.

“Having a program that went to 11 different ports was perfect,” McGowan said.

The semester began on Jan. 5 in San Diego, California.

“We started our journey in San Diego and drove to Ensenada, Mexico. From there, we embarked to Honolulu, Hawaii; Kobe, Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Yangon, Myanmar; Cochin, India; Port Louis, Mauritius; Cape Town, South Africa; Tema and Takoradi, Ghana; Casablanca, Morocco; and Lisbon, Portugal,” McGowan said.

While she noted that the stops in both Hawaii and Mauritius were only one day and intended to be mainly refueling stops, their stays at each of the other ports lasted five or six days.

“My favorite place by far was Cape Town, South Africa,” McGowan said. “All of the people there were so kind and had very meaningful and powerful traditions that were very evident everywhere we went.”