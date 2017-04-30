Seneca official reacts to DEP violations, fine

Following the assessment of penalties from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Seneca Resources Corporation has resolved their multiple violations.

"These were violations that occurred over a period of time during inspections and put into one consent order/agreement. They were identified and once identified the company acted on them. Everything has been mitigated," stated Melanie Williams, DEP community relations coordinator.

The inspections were conducted and violations were identified between Aug. 13, 2013 to Nov. 1, 2015.

Between 2013 and 2016, the DEP conducted a total of 2,807 inspections of Seneca's well sites.

"Only 2.3 percent of those inspections identified violations of any kind," according to Seneca spokesman Rob Boulware.

As a result, Seneca paid a $375,000 civil penalty for oil and gas violations of the Clean Stream Law, Dam Safety and Encroachment Act, the Oil and Gas Act, and the Solid Waste Management Act.