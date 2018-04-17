Sheetz to begin selling beer, wine in St. Marys

The Sheetz store in St. Marys plans to begin selling beer and wine following unanimous support from St. Marys City Council.

On Monday, Council approved a resolution for the transfer of a liquor license from the former Station Inn, located along the Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township, to St. Marys.

Mark Kozar, attorney with Flaherty and O'Hara representing Sheetz, explained to council the store plans to expand its footprint by adding a walk-in “Beer Cave” and seating for 30 patrons inside the store.

Beer sales are valid Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-1:45 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-1:45 a.m. Wine sales will begin at the same time as beer sales and end at 11 p.m. daily.

Peggy Faulk, Sheetz regional director and St. Marys native, accompanied Kozar at the council meeting.

The maximum amount of beer a customer may purchase is 192 fluid ounces or two six-packs and up to four bottles of wine.

The “Beer Cave” will feature 150 kinds of beer from national to craft brands. Alcohol will not be displayed on store shelves. With a wine expanded permit, Sheetz may also sell up to 3,000 bottles of wine for take-out.

On-premise consumption is limited to two beers and will only be permitted inside the store in the designated seating area. There will be no on-premise wine consumption permitted. Kozar noted this is not a substantial part of the company’s business. An on-premise consumption log will be updated daily.

“This is not a place where people are going to come out to to drink,” Kozar added.