Sheriff's dept. offers 'Women on Target' class

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office has been working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and private sector specialists to host "Women on Target" classes.

A class was held over the weekend with 21 women attending.

The "Women on Target" training is a nationally recognized program developed and sponsored by the National Rifle Association. Training clinics are only open to women and are designed to teach firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Classes are designed to accommodate women of all skill levels. Firearm ownership is not required. Loaner firearms were provided.