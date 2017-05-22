Shriner Hospital Crusade set for May 19-20

Local members of the Jaffa Shrine will be conducting their annual Shrine Hospital Crusade on May 19 and 20. Best known for their colorful parades and distinctive red hats, the Shriners organization assists children with orthopedic or burn care, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Shriners will be situated outside both entrances of Walmart in Fox Township and Save-A-Lot, located off Brusselles Street in St. Marys, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Last year, money raised locally specifically benefited the two Pennsylvania locations of Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia and inside the Erie Ambulatory Surgery Center and Outpatient Speciality Care Center.