SMA honor society ceremonies held

The St. Marys Area High School recently held their induction ceremony for the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

The National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Since 1921 those four main purposes have guided chapters of NHS from the beginning: “To create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership and to develop character in the students of secondary schools.”

This year the St. Marys Area High School recognized members that maintained these ideals for two years and welcomed members that have met these areas for one year.

The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) honors the achievements of top Career, Technical Education students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. For over 30 years, NTHS strives to bring well deserved recognition, scholarship opportunities, and career opportunities to students who excel in one of the 108 career and technical educational fields as their profession.