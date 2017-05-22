SMA senior pays tribute to military with Gold Award project

Visitors to St. Marys Area High School will soon notice a new military veterans tribute as they enter the school thanks to the efforts of SMAHS senior Katrina Lewis as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Since February, Lewis has been working on the project along with Ed Brem, building construction occupations teacher. Together they designed the layout which proved to be a challenge, ensuring the message of the 360 degree display was set up appropriately, visible for indoors and outdoors.

"A lot of research went into the meanings behind different military symbols, however hearing local Legion members’ input was very helpful. Overall, many challenges have been avoided due to the great support I have received from everyone," Lewis explained.

The display is situated inside the entrance to the school's auditorium in a small landscaped area surrounded by a brick wall and large windows.

A large sign mounted on a formica base showcases a quote from Harry Truman, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifice.”

Inside the sign is a blue acrylic sheet with the quote spelled out in white vinyl stickers. A light box was installed to illuminate the sign.

From the outside of the school visitors will see a metal cutout of a silhouette of a helicopter hovering above four soldiers.