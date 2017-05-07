SMA students inducted into National Honor Society

The St. Marys Area High School recently held their annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.

The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students.

Among those honored were 21 first-year members, 34 second-year senior members and 18 members of the Dennis J. Driscoll National Technical Honor Society.

More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character.