SMA students inducted into National Honor Society

Photo submitted - Shown from left to right in the first row are: Nicole Muccio, Laney Dezanet, Autumn Majchrzak, Amanda Foster and Morgan Holtzhauser; second row, Bekka Bauer, Stacy Dietz, Jessica Lipsey, Alexandra Wolfanger, Margaret Wehler, Taylor Freeburg, Sadie Frey and Anneliese Wolfanger; third row, Zachary Kline, Matthew Krull, Mario Chiappelli, Isaac Caretti, Nathan Schneider, Nicholas Wendel, Devin Williams and Tyler Huff.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Sunday, May 7, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

The St. Marys Area High School recently held their annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students.
Among those honored were 21 first-year members, 34 second-year senior members and 18 members of the Dennis J. Driscoll National Technical Honor Society.
More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character.

