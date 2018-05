The St. Marys Area High School track and field teams hosted squads from DuBois Area High School on Monday, with the Beavers defeating the Dutchmen 100-50 and the Lady Beavers edging the Lady Dutch 78-72. The meet was also Senior Night for St. Marys Area and in addition to honoring their own seniors and their parents, the seniors from DuBois Area were acknowledged as well.