SMA wins Scholastic Challenge

St. Marys Area High School captured the title as the 2018 Scholastic Challenge Champions on Thursday evening.

High school students from throughout the area gathered at Penn State DuBois' Hiller Auditorium for a 6:30 p.m. start time to the event.

SMAHS was represented by the team of Mario Chiappelli, Alex Minnick, Isaac Caretti, Matt Krull and Cain Pfoutz. They were joined at the event by their advisor and SMA teacher, Adam Brooks.

"Our high school team played their best game that I have ever seen. They strategized, organized, practiced, and had a thrilling finish", Brooks said.

The senior scholastic challenge competition lasted about three hours. The close game came down to a tie-breaker during one of the final rounds between the two leading teams, SMAHS and Brockway Area, who finished in second place.

SMAHS earned 110 points as correct answers were worth 10 points while incorrect answers resulted in five points being taken away.