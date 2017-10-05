SMAHS 2017 Homecoming court candidates

Amanda Foster is the daughter of Stan and Barb Foster. While attending SMAHS Amanda has been involved in cross country, basketball, track, German Club, National Honor Society and student government. Following graduation Amanda plans to attend a four-year college majoring in marine biology. She is being escorted by Mario Chiappelli, son of Bryan and Luann Chiappelli.

Mary Katelyn Pyne is the daughter of Mary Anne Pyne and Jim Pyne. While attending SMAHS Mary Katelyn has been involved in girls varsity soccer for four years, varsity track and field for three years, DECA for three years including attending the international conference in Anaheim, Calif., and student government. Following graduation Mary Katelyn plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in biology (pre-med). She is being escorted by Tim Wehler, son of Sherry Wehler and Jude Wehler.

Julia Davis is the daughter of Betsy and Vince Davis. While attending SMAHS Julia has been involved in DECA for three years, stage manager for plays and musicals. She also enjoys taking photos and film. Following graduation Julia plans to pursue a major in multimedia arts. She is being escorted by Jesse Wolfel, son of Lisa Harvey and Mike Wolfel.

Kelsey Benjamin is the daughter of Paul and Dara Benjamin. While attending SMAHS Kelsey has been involved in varsity soccer, indoor color guard, and musicals. Following graduation Kelsey plans to attend college majoring in elementary education and special education. She is being escorted by Michael Rusciolelli, son of Rob and Dawn Rusciolelli.

Kayla McMackin is the daughter of Patrick and Joann McMackin. While attending SMAHS Kayla has been involved in DECA for four years where she was a state champion in the Start Up Business Plan category, a varsity and competition squad cheerleader, a Dutch cheerleader for six years, varsity cheerleading captain, vice-president of leadership for DECA, a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Following graduation Kayla plans to attend Lock Haven University or Clarion University majoring in English education and minoring in pre-law. She is being escorted by Carter Julian, son of Angie Gradizzi and Jim Julian.

Bekka Bauer is the daughter of Jeff Bauer and Kate Bauer. While attending SMAHS Bekka has been a two-year varsity letter winner in volleyball, basketball and softball, Yearbook Club president during her junior year, Ecology Club president senior years and the a member of the National Honor Society. Following graduation Bekka plans to attend Clarion University majoring in elementary education. She is being escorted by Jesse McKee, son of Scott McKee and Stacy McKee.

Paige Cook is the daughter of Amanda and Bob Cook. While attending SMAHS Paige has been involved in managing the football team for four seasons, two seasons managing the wrestling team, and track and field for two years. Following graduation plans to attend college majoring in nursing. She is being escorted by Tim Beimel, son of Ron and Rhonda Beimel.

Lindsey Badeau is the daughter of Ed and Missy Badeau. While attending SMAHS Lindsey has been involved the Drama Club and drama productions, marching band, and indoor color guard. Following graduation hopes to attend Robert Morris University majoring in communications and journalism. She is being escorted by Zack Kline, son of Jackie and Andy Kline.

Anna Raeffeinner is the daughter of Joe and Dottie Raffeinner. While attending SMAHS Anna has been involved cross country for five years, track and field for three years, DECA for two years, EMT, Camp Cadet for two years, and a Camp Cadet Counselor for two years. Following graduation Anna plans to attend Slippery Rock University majoring in orthotics and prosthetics. She is being escorted by Jackson Lindemuth, son of Kevin and Jodi Lindemuth.