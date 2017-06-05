SMAHS honors Class of 2017 graduates

Members of the St. Marys Area High School Class of 2017 capped off their high school careers on Friday evening during the school's 121st annual commencement program.

Katrina Lewis, class secretary, acted as the Mistress of Ceremonies as she greeted her fellow graduates along with family, friends, school administrators and school board members. She also introduced the evening's student speakers, Salutatorian Zachary Dickey and Valedictorian Michelle Bauer.

Following their procession into the Carpin Auditorium, with musical accompaniment provided by the SMAHS Concert Band under the direction of Chris Gankosky, 148 graduates took their place on stage in front of a large audience.

The band then performed the national anthem, followed by the SMAHS alma mater.

Assistant Principal Warren Beck announced the class's top 10 seniors, class officers Efren Fonseca, president; Rachel Glass, vice president; Katrina Lewis, secretary; and Luke Kneidel, treasurer. The class's faculty advisors are Michelle Jackson and Steven Bauer.

Beck also recognized numerous groups of students, including 34 members of the National Honor Society and 18 members of the National Technical Honor Society; 20 school-to-career students who worked 15 hours each week at 16 different local business; and 14 students who completed the new certified nurses assistant and EMT program.

Garnering loud applause was recognition of 12 students entering the military upon graduation. They are Nicole Anderson, Aaron Atchison, William Beck, Sarah Casey, Garret Cook, Travis Huff, Brandon Lenze, Aaron Piccolo, Zachary Pistner, Alex Roberts, Patrick Schlimm and Parker Smith.

Also speaking at the ceremony were SMASD School Board President Clythera Hornung, Superintendent Brain Toth, SMAHS Principal Joseph Schlimm and math teacher Greg Snelick as part of the ceremony's new teacher address.