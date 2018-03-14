SMAHS hosting fitness center open house

The unveiling of St. Marys Area High School's new fitness center is taking place Monday, March 26 during an open house for the general public.

From 5-8 p.m., residents are encouraged to visit the fitness center to try out the equipment.

During the open house, the district will offer a 90-day trial membership for those considering joining. Memberships will begin on July 1 and coincide with the school year calendar.

"This will give them an opportunity to find out if this is something that is for them," said Terry Straub, student activities director.

Membership rates are $25/year for senior citizens, $50/year for college students and military personnel and $150/year for general membership.

The center will be open to the public from 6-7 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. It is reserved for use by students, faculty and staff from 3-5 p.m.

Members should use the front entrance of the center, located to the right of the gym lobby, allowing individuals to enter the center directly from the outside of the building.

The center features equipment from Advantage Sport and Fitness Inc. at a cost of $130,995.

"It is probably the most state-of-the-art facility that you will find in the immediate area, whether it be private or school district related," Straub stated.

The new fitness center is about three times larger than the previous weight room facility, encompassing 4,430 square feet. It is located adjacent to the school's natatorium.

It was designed by KTH Architects with general contractor Fred L. Burns Inc. at a cost of $758,284.

"So far it has worked out fantastically," Straub said.