Small turnout in May primary in Elk County

The unofficial results indicate that in the City of St. Marys, Lyle Garner has secured the Democratic nomination for mayor with 94.49 percent of the vote. Bud Bloam took the Democratic nomination for tax collector with 99.68 percent of the vote. Write-in candidates accounted for 747 votes on the Democratic ticket for a seat on the St. Marys City Council. Garner and Bloam ran unopposed on their tickets.

St. Marys city councilman Louis Radkowski secured the nod for mayor on the GOP ticket. City councilman Bob Mohr and newcomer Christopher Pletcher will appear on the Republican ticket in their election bids. Write-in candidates accounted for 384 votes on right side of the aisle.