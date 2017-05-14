SMAMS Day of Giving benefits organizations, individuals

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Elk County Humane Society, Alex's Lemonade Stand and Pheasants Forever, as well as military service members, flood and fire victims, and a fellow student fighting cancer were among those benefiting from St. Marys Area Middle School's annual Day of Giving.

The school's fundraising efforts paid off as they collected $11,763 for various charities.

Now in its sixth year, the Day of Giving project is organized by Student Council, under the advisement of teacher Dana Smith.

"It is amazing how a group of students can come together for the common good. People always say, ‘kids these days,’ but in reality, our students are pretty awesome and do some pretty great things," Smith said.

A special school-wide assembly recognizes the various ways in which the middle school gives back to the community and other nationwide organizations.

Student Council members, seventh and eighth grade class officers, and other students presented mock checks to organization representatives.

Smith explained details of each project and the total amount fundraised.