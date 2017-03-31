SMAMS earns top prize in video contest

KERSEY – And the award goes to… St. Marys Area Middle School as they claimed the Viewer's Choice award in the first annual "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video awards competition.

SMAMS also won an award for Outstanding Creativity for their video featuring Horizon Technology in St. Marys.

Ten schools in the North Central Pennsylvania coverage area, including those in Elk, Clearfield, McKean and Potter counties, submitted videos. All students were of middle school age.

All videos submitted from across the state can be viewed at www.dreamitdoitpa.com.