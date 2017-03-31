SMAMS earns top prize in video contest

Photo by Amy Cherry - Shown from left to right are SMAMS students Abby Erich, Dylan Aiello, Aiden Bobik, Simon Sheeley, Tessa Reed and Cherri Gigliotti, teacher, along with representatives from Horizon Technology, Inc. as the school earned the Viewer's Choice award in a video contest promoting the manufacturing industry.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Friday, March 31, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

KERSEY – And the award goes to… St. Marys Area Middle School as they claimed the Viewer's Choice award in the first annual "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video awards competition.
SMAMS also won an award for Outstanding Creativity for their video featuring Horizon Technology in St. Marys.
Ten schools in the North Central Pennsylvania coverage area, including those in Elk, Clearfield, McKean and Potter counties, submitted videos. All students were of middle school age.
All videos submitted from across the state can be viewed at www.dreamitdoitpa.com.

