SMAMS students helping promote manufacturing

Lights, camera, action.

A small group of St. Marys Area Middle School students are hoping to capture the top prize in an educational media contest “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing.”

The contest is being produced by Workforce Solutions for North Central Pa., Inc., in Kersey.

It is part of a statewide "Dream It. Do It." program, an initiative by the Manufacturers Resource Center based in Allentown dedicated to changing perceptions and attitudes in the Keystone State about advanced manufacturing careers.

Pennsylvania has the seventh highest need for STEM professionals in the United States with an estimated 314,000 projected jobs by the year 2018.

Among the careers highlighted to students are those in engineering, assembly careers, CAD technician, chemical engineering, welding, mechatronics, machinists, accountants and electronic engineering technicians.

In October, SMAMS eighth-graders Aiden Bobik, Simon Sheeley and Dylan Aiello, along with seventh-graders Tessa Reed and Abby Erich, began working on the project under the guidance and support from teacher Cherri Gigliotti.

Each school was assigned a local company to highlight. SMAMS worked with Horizon Technology in St. Marys.