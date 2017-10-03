SMASD among those waiting for end to budget impasse
Amy Cherry
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth emphasized his disappointment that state government has not passed a budget during comments at Monday's SMASD Board of Directors workshop.
The state has been without a fully operational budget since June. The three-month long budget stalemate has resulted in a downgrade of Pennsylvania's credit rating.
With the lack of revenue from a completed budget, Toth noted that implications could result in many school districts closing their doors.
"We won't be the first, but it's the reality of not having a revenue budget," Toth said.
