SMASD among those waiting for end to budget impasse

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth emphasized his disappointment that state government has not passed a budget during comments at Monday's SMASD Board of Directors workshop.

The state has been without a fully operational budget since June. The three-month long budget stalemate has resulted in a downgrade of Pennsylvania's credit rating.

With the lack of revenue from a completed budget, Toth noted that implications could result in many school districts closing their doors.

"We won't be the first, but it's the reality of not having a revenue budget," Toth said.