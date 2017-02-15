SMASD opts into new health care consortium

A change in health care providers will result in a $500,000 savings to the St. Marys Area School District after its board of directors unanimously approved entering into a new health care consortium.

Over the past several months the board has discussed switching health care consortiums after they opted to leave the Intermediate Unit 9 consortium that included 15 other regional school districts.

The board voted to join the consortium offered through Hubbard-Bert Inc., based out of Erie.

"Health care is ever-changing. We don't know what those changes will be and this doesn't mean we may not have increases in the future," said Superintendent Brian Toth.