SMASD opts into new health care consortium

Photo by Amy Cherry - St. Marys Area High School senior Patrick Schlimm was recently recognized for his appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented Schlimm with a Educational Presidential Medal during Monday evening's board of directors meeting. Schlimm will begin at West Point in July.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

A change in health care providers will result in a $500,000 savings to the St. Marys Area School District after its board of directors unanimously approved entering into a new health care consortium.
Over the past several months the board has discussed switching health care consortiums after they opted to leave the Intermediate Unit 9 consortium that included 15 other regional school districts.
The board voted to join the consortium offered through Hubbard-Bert Inc., based out of Erie.
"Health care is ever-changing. We don't know what those changes will be and this doesn't mean we may not have increases in the future," said Superintendent Brian Toth.

Category: