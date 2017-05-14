SMASD support staff may unionize

Support staff at St. Marys Area School District notified the district late Tuesday of their plans to potentially unionize.

A meeting has been set for Wednesday, May 31 from 3-5:30 p.m. at St. Marys Area Middle School in the LGI classroom where support staff employees will cast confidential ballots deciding if they will join a labor union.

There are approximately 75 support staff employees with the bulk consisting of instructional aides as well as secretaries, tutors, facilitators, cafeteria aides and monitors, one technology aide and library aides. Management level employees and confidential employees are excluded from the process.

Thirty percent of the votes must be in favor of joining a union in order to proceed with the process.

Superintendent Brian Toth said the move comes as a surprise to district officials as they have not received any complaints from support staff employees about such concerns as fair wages or working conditions.

"I'm disappointed that no one came to us before this with their concerns," Toth said.

Employees would be required to pay monthly dues as part of a labor union, according to Toth.

"In my opinion there is no reason for this than pure, unfettered marketing on the part of the state labor union," said Bert Sorg, school board member. "As a taxpayer I think it's uncalled for."