SMCMS students to present vampire comedy

A whimsical spoof on the vampire craze is what is in store for audiences attending St. Marys Catholic Middle School's annual play.

Showtime for "Dracula: The Twilight Years" by Tim Kelly is set for Monday at 7 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium.

"The students worked hard in a short amount of time and are excited to see what everyone thinks about the play," said Marsan O'Leary, SMCMS teacher and play director.