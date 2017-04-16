SMPD K-9 Nando outfitted with body armor

City of St. Marys Police Department K-9 officer Nando has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Nando’s vest is sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the sentiment “Protecting our community.”

This is the first time SMPD has utilized the program offered by Vested Interest, however a different company previously donated a vest to recently retired K-9 Copper.

K-9 Nando, a 2.5-year-old German Shepherd, and his handler, Sgt. Mike Shaffer, are greatly appreciative to the donor and Vested Interest in K9s for the protective vest.