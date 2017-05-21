Spring Athletic Awards Program held at ECCHS

Photo by Becky Polaski Major award winners during this year's ECCHS Spring Athletic Awards Program were, front row, from left, Jared Braun, Nate DaCanal, Gabe Kraus, Zach Wortman, Brad Dippold, Frank Singer and Dan Stauffer; and back row, Ben Koss, Jordyn Fox, Kara Detsch, Lauryn Wortman, Cassidy Cunningham, Reilly Herzing and Emily Evers.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

