SSMSE helps in fight against cancer

South St. Marys Street Elementary's Relay Recess had a special meaning this year as the opening lap of the event was dedicated to fellow student David Smith, who recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The event supports the Relay For Life of Elk County along with cancer programs and services in communities throughout the U.S.

As many as 250 students participated in the Relay Recess held at the school on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m.

David is a fifth grade student at SSMSE and is currently undergoing treatment at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He is the son of Danielle and Brian Smith of St. Marys.