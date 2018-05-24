SSMSE kicks off annual Olympics

South St. Marys Street Elementary School on Wednesday kicked off their 15th annual Olympic Games.

Students, faculty and staff participated in the opening ceremony which included a Parade of Nations where each class representing a different country marched from the school to nearby Berwind Park where the event took place.

In addition to the reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the school’s chorus performed the national anthem.

Kindergarten and first grade students then sang “O, I Love America” followed by second and third graders performing “Thankful for the USA,” along with fourth and fifth graders singing “Wavin’ Flag.”

Students in grades K-2 competed Wednesday while those in grades 3-5 compete today.

Despite the chilly morning conditions students turned in top notch performances in the various events.