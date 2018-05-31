St. Boniface joining Corpus Christi celebration

This Sunday will mark the 173rd annual Corpus Christi celebration in St. Marys, and in addition to St. Mary’s Church, Sacred Heart Church and Queen of the World Church, St. Boniface from Kersey will be taking part as well.

Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Church, expressed his excitement in being able to encourage his parishioners to take part in the annual event, which begins at St. Mary’s Church at 2 p.m.

“It’s one of the first kind of traditions that was started in town,” Miceli said. “It’s always celebrated a week after Trinity Sunday, a couple months after Holy Thursday, and it’s basically designed to give us some time to focus on Jesus and his real presence.”