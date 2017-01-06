St. Mary's Church to host 4-day mission

St. Mary's Church is hosting a four-day mission. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers will visit the parish as the featured event speaker from 7-8:30 p.m. each night from Monday, Jan. 9 until Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deacon Harold is a powerful and passionate evangelist whose no nonsense, hands-on approach to living the Catholic faith will inspire you. He is the founder and director of DeaconHarold.com, a Christian evangelization and apologetics organization dedicated to the dissemination and promotion of Catholic values.

Guests can stop in for one night or visit all four nights.

The event will kick off Sunday, Jan. 8 with a special family night at Queen of the World Church from 6:15-7:45 p.m. following the 5 p.m. LifeTeen Community Mass.