Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Daily Press
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous 2017
SHOP-RIGHT
Spring Sports 2017
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
St. Mary's Chamber
Elk County Sheriff
St. Mary's Area School District
Elk County Catholic School System
Trending Now
Drug collection boxes continue at locations
Compost site open
You are here
Home
» St. Marys Legion beats Smethport 16-6 in 6 innings
St. Marys Legion beats Smethport 16-6 in 6 innings
Staff Writer
Saturday, June 10, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
Category:
Sports
Popular content
VIDEO: Key takeaways from the James Comey Senate hearing
St. Marys Legion beats Smethport 16-6 in 6 innings
Drug collection boxes continue at locations
Elk-Cameron County Community Band to begin new season
Clarion-Limestone spoils Dutchmen's home opener 15-14
View More
Poll
How do Elk County voters think President Trump is doing so far?
Choices
Approve
Disapprove
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Quala Die Inc., St. Marys - HR Administrator
Abbott Furnace, St. Marys - Mechanical Drafter
Metal Powder Products, Washington St., St. Marys - CNC Operators A & B
Amphenol Advanced Sensors, St. Marys - Positions
Keystone Powdered Metal Company, St. Marys - Cost Accountant
View All Deals
Copyright © 2017 The Daily Press | 245 Brusselles Street , St. Marys, PA 15857 | (814) 781-1596
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Daily Press.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password