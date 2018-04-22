St. Marys native makes Broadway debut

St. Marys native Hannah Timm recently made her Broadway debut performing as a backup singer in “Rocktopia,” a musical event that fuses rock songs with classical music.

The show runs through April 29, during which time performers rock the stage eight times each week.

“Imagine if Mozart and Freddie Mercury were contemporaries and wrote these amazingly powerful, uniquely orchestrated songs – that is “Rocktopia,” Timm explained.

As an actress, singer and dancer, Timm first performed in the 2017 North American tour of the show as a backup vocalist with the SMASH Singers, a small group of professional performers singing ensemble pieces throughout the concert event.

The original group of singers were handpicked based on their resumes and past experiences to perform on the Great White Way.

“Rocktopia” was developed over eight years ago by Randall Craig Fleischer and stage veteran Rob Evan, lead vocalist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra who also stars in the show.